Karnataka Health Commissioner's homeopathy circular contradicts AYUSH Ministry's advisory

Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey on Tuesday issued a circular that several messages in circulation on social media claiming to be a cure for 2019-nCov (2019-novel Coronavirus) including one that prescribes homeopathic medicine Arsceniccum Album 30 CH is false and that the health department will not be responsible for side effects, if any, if consumed by citizens.

This contradicts the advisory issued by the Union AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy) Ministry on January 29. The advisory had come under severe criticism from medical community and public health activists across the country for making such claims in the face of a health emergency.

It had said, "At the instance of Ministry of AYUSH, Central Council for Research in Homeopathy discussed ways and means of prevention of Coronavirus infection through Homeopathy in 64th meeting of its Scientific Advisory Board on 28th January 2020.

The group of experts has recommended that homeopathy medicine Arsenicum album 30 could be taken as prophylactic medicine against Coronavirus infections...It has recommended one dose of Arsenicum album 30, daily in empty stomach for three days. The dose should be repeated after one month by following the same schedule in case Corona Virus infections prevail in the community."

As on Tuesday, according to the health department's daily update on nCov, 198 passengers had been kept at isolation at their respective homes by the health department and the results of 13 samples are awaited.

Asked if he was concerned about contradicting the AYUSH Ministry's advisory, Pandey told DH, "It's not a treatment. It's not an order. The same ministry has said that there is no medicine for treatment of Coronavirus. In every video conference, it has been re-emphasised."