Karnataka High Court principal bench to be closed on Friday

The principal bench of the Karnataka High Court in Bengaluru will be closed on Friday for sanitisation. A closure notification put up on the website of the Karnataka High Court stated that the entire complex of the principal bench is required to be sanitised due to increase in Covid-19 positive cases.

"It is hereby notified to the litigant public/learned advocates/parties-in-person/of ficers and staff of the High Court of Karnataka, Principal Bench, Bengaluru, that the Judicial/non Judicial/Administrative functions of the High Court of Karnataka, Principal Bench, at Bengaluru, are suspended for one day on Friday, August 7, 2020, for sanitization of the entire High Court Complex.’’

The notification stated that the cases ordered to be listed on August 7, 2020 will be listed on August 10 and 11 and the appointments given for rectification of objections postponed to August 11 and 12 in the afternoon. ``The appointments given for physical filing shall stand postponed to August 13, 2020. Those who have been given time slots on August 7, 2020, can visit the court on August 13, 2020 for physical filing as per the time slots already given on August 7, 2020,’’ the notification stated.