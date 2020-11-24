Karnataka: Leopard found trapped in cage

A leopard was found trapped in a cage kept at farm land near Sirigere village in Chitradurga taluk on Tuesday.

The leopard that was spotted in the farm land belonging to Taralabalu Brihanmutt near Sirigere village a week ago had triggered fear among the villagers after it killed a cub and attacked livestock. So, forest department officials kept the cage in the farm land to capture the big cat.

At last, it was trapped in the cage. Noticing it, farmers alerted the officials of forest department.