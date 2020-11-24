Karnataka: Leopard found trapped in cage

A leopard was found trapped in a cage kept at farm land near Sirigere village in Chitradurga taluk on Tuesday.
The leopard that was spotted in the farm land belonging to Taralabalu Brihanmutt near Sirigere village a week ago had triggered fear among the villagers after it killed a cub and attacked livestock. So, forest department officials kept the cage in the farm land to capture the big cat.
At last, it was trapped in the cage. Noticing it, farmers alerted the officials of forest department.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Displaced Syria teen recreates lost family home
Can a computer devise a Theory of Everything?
DH Toon | Kerala govt withdraws 'Gag' ordinance
Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?
China's robotic spacecraft to bring rocks from the moon
Donald Trump Wars II: The loser strikes back
The Lead: Anand Deverakonda's ‘Middle Class Melodies’
Netflix gets tangled in India's religious tensions
AstraZeneca promises Covid-19 vaccine at cost price
Janet Yellen and her rise in a male-dominated sphere