Karnataka maid loses gold in hope of grocery kit

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 02 2021, 23:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 00:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A conman robbed 12 grams of gold from a domestic help in Hulimavu on Monday on the pretext of getting her grocery kit. 

Mallamma, 58, said the man introduced himself as a volunteer of an organisation and promised her a grocery kit.

He then took her on the bike to Bannerghatta Road. He pulled over near Hulimavu Gate and told her she was wearing gold and they would not believe she was poor. He packed her earrings and gold mangalya in his handkerchief and took her phone, and vanished after some time.

