Karnataka man succumbs to Covid-19 one day before wedding

A 32-year-old man, who was about to get married on Thursday, died to Covid-19 at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

He was admitted to a government hospital in Koppa following difficulty in breathing. He was tested negative for Covid-19 at the hospital.

However, the problem turned worse after two days and was rushed to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga where he was tested positive. He did not respond to the treatment and breathed his last on Wednesday evening.

He had recently come to Koppa from Bengaluru.