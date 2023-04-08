Karnataka: Opposition trains guns at govt over Amul's entry

The Opposition parties --- Congress and JD(S) --- have reacted strongly on Amul entering the Karnataka market and call it a conspiracy by the BJP government to destroy the Karnataka brand, Nandini.

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy attacked the BJP government and said that the government is pushing the Amul brand in Karnataka by ignoring the growth of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). “The state government has even given land to Amul and I have no idea when they provided the land. I am gathering details of the same,” Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy even stated that it was H D Deve Gowda and H D Revanna of JD(S) who developed KMF. “Deve Gowda and Revanna saved KMF which was in loss a few years ago,” Kumaraswamy said.

In a series of tweets, KPCC alleged that the state government created discrepancies in the supply of Nandini products intentionally for the last few weeks to promote the Amul brand in the state.