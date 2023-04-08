Karnataka: Opposition trains guns at govt over Amul's entry

The Opposition parties --- Congress and JD(S) --- have reacted strongly on Amul entering the Karnataka market and call it a conspiracy by the BJP government to destroy the Karnataka brand, Nandini.
Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy attacked the BJP government and said that the government is pushing the Amul brand in Karnataka by ignoring the growth of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). “The state government has even given land to Amul and I have no idea when they provided the land. I am gathering details of the same,” Kumaraswamy said.
Kumaraswamy even stated that it was H D Deve Gowda and H D Revanna of JD(S) who developed KMF. “Deve Gowda and Revanna saved KMF which was in loss a few years ago,” Kumaraswamy said.
In a series of tweets, KPCC alleged that the state government created discrepancies in the supply of Nandini products intentionally for the last few weeks to promote the Amul brand in the state.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Last chance to read Mughal-era Sanskrit literature
Investors didn’t buy Adani’s ‘attack on India’ story
Jammu's first Tulip garden thrown open to public
What is 'eldest daughter syndrome’ & how can we fix it?
Secrets of planet creation may be written in the stars
Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'
Once a shopping hub, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles
Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat
Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal
Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030