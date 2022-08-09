Karnataka plans Yatri Nivas in Ayodhya

Shashikala said that Muzrai department will operate 'Bharat Gaurav' special train from August last week

DHNS
DHNS, Raichur,
  • Aug 09 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 04:40 ist

The state government has sought the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to provide land for construction of Yatri Nivas in Ayodhya, Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the second unit of Yatri Nivas in Mantralaya on Tuesday, Shashikala said that the work on first phase of Rs 5-crore Yatri Nivas had been launched in Sabarimala, Kerala. A similar Karnataka choultry is being constructed in Pandharapur of Maharashtra and Rs 50 crore has been released for this purpose, the minister said.

Shashikala said that Muzrai department will operate "Bharat Gaurav" special train from August last week. The 14-coach train will travel from Bengaluru to Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayag and back to Bengaluru.

Karnataka News
Karnataka
shashikala jolle
Yatri Nivas
Muzrai Department

