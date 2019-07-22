A minister contacted me to quit BJP: Limbavali

BJP leader Aravind Limbavali on Monday made a serious allegation that a minister in the Coalition government contacted him over the phone requesting to defect the party.

"I received a call from a minister. We suspect the involvement of our party legislators in the episode. I will disclose everything soon," he told reporters.

Limbavali said that the process was on to thwart attempts to poach BJP legislators.

He sought Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to prove majority on Monday as the Supreme Court had refused to take up petition on Monday itself.