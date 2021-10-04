After outrage, BJP makes Vijayendra a poll in-charge

The state BJP unit was forced to include BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra in the list of in-charges for the upcoming bypolls in Sindhgi and Hangal constituencies, following outrage from a section of BJP supporters, on Monday.

The list of in-charges released by the BJP unit following the state core committee meeting on Sunday evening, did not feature Vijayendra - the second son of former CM BS Yediyurappa.

Supporters and some local BJP leaders had expressed their reservations on social media soon after the list was released, embarassing the party leadership.

Vijayendra was quick to clarify his position on the issue. Tagging BJP president JP Nadda and national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, he tweeted, "Some of our Karyakarthas have expressed their anger and anguish about my non-inclusion in the list of in-charge for Sindhgi and Hanagal by-elections. My appeal to them: please refrain from making comments that embarrasses our party, leaders, or me.

As the @BJP4Karnataka Vice President, I will actively campaign for the party candidates in both constituencies. Let us focus all our energies on ensuring victory in both the seats and further strengthen the party. (2/2) — Vijayendra Yeddyurappa (@BYVijayendra) October 4, 2021

As the vice president of BJP Karnataka, I will actively campaign for the party candidates in both constituencies. Let us focus all our energies on ensuring victory in both the seats and further strengthen the party," he said.

Any differences among party workers will only help opposition parties, Vijayendra said in another tweet.

Vijayendra was appointed in-charge of KR Pet and Sira bypolls when Yediyurappa was CM. BJP had won both the constituencies, elevating the status of Vijayendra in the party. He was also pitted to be among the probables to contest from Hangal constituency.

