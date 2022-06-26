Agnipath scheme has betrayed youth: Congress

Former Union minister M M Pallam Raju said that the Agnipath scheme announced by the Central government has betrayed the youth of the country, and demanded that it be rolled back at the earliest.
Raju accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not listening to the demands of youth aspiring to join the armed forces.
“Why is he silent? We are asking him to shun his arrogance,” he said.
“By introducing the scheme, the BJP government is trying to save money. The priority should be to protect the country regardless of the cost. The Congress is concerned about the welfare of our armed forces,” Raju said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
G7 leaders mock Putin in jokes about stripping off
MP coach recalls 23-yr-old dream on maiden Ranji win
Maharashtra cyclist finishes on podium in toughest race
Luxury resorts: Key stopover on road to topple govts
Why hills are drawing more astro tourists post Covid-19
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi