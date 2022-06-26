Agnipath scheme has betrayed youth: Congress

By introducing the scheme, the BJP government is trying to save money, Raju claimed

  • Jun 26 2022, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 23:11 ist
M M Pallam Raju. Credit: DH file photo

Former Union minister M M Pallam Raju said that the Agnipath scheme announced by the Central government has betrayed the youth of the country, and demanded that it be rolled back at the earliest.

Raju accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not listening to the demands of youth aspiring to join the armed forces.

“Why is he silent? We are asking him to shun his arrogance,” he said.

“By introducing the scheme, the BJP government is trying to save money. The priority should be to protect the country regardless of the cost. The Congress is concerned about the welfare of our armed forces,” Raju said.

