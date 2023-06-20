Ahead of 2024 LS polls, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders crackdown on fake news

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday directed the police department to begin a crackdown on “fake news” on social media, a move that has the 2024 Lok Sabha election in mind.

Siddaramaiah issued the directive during his meeting with Home Minister G Parameshwara.

In the meeting, Siddaramaiah said there are indications that fake news and misinformation will be deployed to orchestrate group attacks and communal riots in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to a statement from Siddaramaiah’s office, the spread of fake news on social has “gone beyond limits” after the Congress came to power in Karnataka. “Legal action must be taken to go to the root of fake news and ensure they don’t spread,” Siddaramaiah said in “strict” instructions to the police.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that the spread of fake news rose after the Congress came to power in 2013. “Political opponents are using the same tactics now,” he said.

“With Lok Sabha polls nearing, chances are high that fake news will be created to disrupt peace in society. So, we must crackdown on fake news by identifying the source and root them out,” Siddaramaiah said.

The CM said fake news on child thieves and cows being transported for slaughter were made to spread in the past.

“In the recent Assembly election, people of the state have clearly and decisively rejected the BJP and Sangh Parivar,” Siddaramaiah said and cautioned that fake news could be weaponised ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which he described as “extremely important for the survival of democracy”.

Siddaramaiah’s direction came a day after IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge lodged a police complaint against BJP national president JP Nadda, the party’s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya and others for sharing a video accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of joining hands with “anti-India” forces.

Restart fact check team

Siddaramaiah directed authorities to restart the fact checking team that was set up under the Bengaluru police commissionerate and other top offices.

“Earlier, there was a technical team that used to detect and bust fake news to create awareness among citizens. But the BJP, after coming to power, closed it down,” Siddaramaiah said.

Asking for the team to be restarted, Siddaramaiah said the cyber police must get cracking on fake news. The CM even directed officials to submit a report every month.