Air around Karnataka's much awaited cabinet expansion to be cleared on Tuesday

After several delays, the much-awaited Cabinet expansion exercise in Karnataka will be undertaken soon. New ministers to the state Cabinet will be sworn-in at 4 pm on Wednesday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said.

The list of new ministers to be inducted in the Cabinet will be released by Tuesday evening. Seven new ministers are expected to be inducted to the Cabinet on Wednesday evening after BJP high command cleared the much delayed Cabinet expansion on Sunday.

Read | Hard to pick from aspirants galore, CM has delicate task ahead

To a question on whether any ministers will be dropped from the Cabinet, Yediyurappa said that the answer to the question would be clear on Wednesday.

Three legislators who resigned from the Congress-JD(S) coalition - MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar and Muniratna - will likely be inducted as ministers to fill the seven vacant Cabinet berths. Sources say that BJP MLA Umesh Katti - who was assured a ministerial berth by CM - is also expected to be sworn-in.

Suspense has continued over the remaining three posts, with several BJP legislators vying for the Cabinet berths.