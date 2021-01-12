K'taka to announce list of new cabinet ministers today

Air around Karnataka's much awaited cabinet expansion to be cleared on Tuesday

The ministers will be sworn in on Wednesday

Akram Mohammad
Akram Mohammad, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 12 2021, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 11:35 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Credit: DH File Photo

After several delays, the much-awaited Cabinet expansion exercise in Karnataka will be undertaken soon. New ministers to the state Cabinet will be sworn-in at 4 pm on Wednesday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said.

The list of new ministers to be inducted in the Cabinet will be released by Tuesday evening. Seven new ministers are expected to be inducted to the Cabinet on Wednesday evening after BJP high command cleared the much delayed Cabinet expansion on Sunday.

Read | Hard to pick from aspirants galore, CM has delicate task ahead

To a question on whether any ministers will be dropped from the Cabinet, Yediyurappa said that the answer to the question would be clear on Wednesday.

Three legislators who resigned from the Congress-JD(S) coalition - MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar and Muniratna - will likely be inducted as ministers to fill the seven vacant Cabinet berths. Sources say that BJP MLA Umesh Katti - who was assured a ministerial berth by CM - is also expected to be sworn-in.

Suspense has continued over the remaining three posts, with several BJP legislators vying for the Cabinet berths.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
cabinet expansion
BS Yediyurappa

What's Brewing

Stressed out? Blame bad technology

Stressed out? Blame bad technology

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

The scary power of the companies that shut Trump up

The scary power of the companies that shut Trump up

Best of three: WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal

Best of three: WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal

DH Toon | Farmers stir: 'Part of problem or solution?'

DH Toon | Farmers stir: 'Part of problem or solution?'

 