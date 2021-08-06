All MLAs can't be made ministers: Minister Basavaraj

District in-charge Minister B A Basavaraj stated that all legislators can't be given ministerial berths and disappointment is quite common when they are denied a minister's post. "But we would work together by resolving all such issues," he said.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting rain affected area at Kondajji village in Harihar taluk on Friday, he said allocating portfolios to the ministers is the discretionary power of the chief minister. No discussion has been made with the chief minister so far. "I am ready to manage any portfolio effectively."

On raid by the officials of Directorate of Enforcement on the premises of Congress MLA Zamir Ahmed Khan in Bengaluru, he said the law would take its own course. Reacting to Siddaramaiah's remark that BJP has many leaders who have amassed wealth, the minister said let Congress leader release the list of such leaders or lodged complaint with the authorities concerned.

Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa who was denied ministerial berth, said the party had to accommodate migrant legislators in the cabinet as they are responsible for the formation of BJP-led government in Karnataka. So, many districts in the state did not get representation in Bommai-led cabinet.