Anand Singh resigns, awaits govt's response on demands

Congress’ Vijayanagar legislator Anand Singh announced his resignation on Monday on the grounds that his “demands” had not been met.



Letter to Governor



Singh, however, kept his decision open-ended saying he would await the response of the government over his demands, which include making Vijayanagar a separate district (it is currently under the Ballari district) and cancelling the controversial decision to sell 3,667 acres land to the JSW Steel in Ballari.

Earlier in the day, Singh submitted his resignation letter to Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar at his Domlur house. Kumar, however, denied this following which Singh visited Raj Bhavan and handed Governor Vajubhai R Vala a copy of the letter. Later in the afternoon, the Speaker’s office confirmed receipt of Singh’s letter and said action would be taken as per the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of the Assembly.

Speaking to reporters after coming out of Raj Bhavan, Singh said his decision to resign was to safeguard the interests of his constituents and the people of Ballari. “I had said last month itself that I was willing to make any sacrifice for the welfare of the people of my district. I’d said I’d resign if the government went ahead with the lease-cum-sale deed agreement (with JSW),” he said. “I’ve also demanded that Vijayanagar should be made a separate district. Let me wait for the response I get (from the government),” he added.

Rejecting speculation that his resignation was part of the BJP’s Operation Lotus (poaching of MLAs), Singh said he had not met any BJP leaders. “I’m not blackmailing (the government) nor am I disgruntled for not being made a minister. All I want to do is raise my voice when injustice is meted out to my district and people.”