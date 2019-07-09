Another blow to coalition as Baig tenders resignation

In another setback to the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, suspended Congress MLA R Roshan Baig on Tuesday tendered his resignation.

Baig, who represents Shivajinagar Assembly constituency, submitted the resignation letter to Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in Vidhana Soudha. With this, a total of 14 legislators of the Congress and the JD(S) have so far resigned.

Two independent MLAs – R Shankar and H Nagesh – withdrew their support to the coalition government on Monday.