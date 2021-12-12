Anti-conversion law not intended to target Christians: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the proposed Anti-Conversion Law that the state government intends to introduce in the winter session of Assembly (scheduled to start from December 13) is not intended to target any community.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he said religious conversion is not good for society. “It (religious conversion) leaves behind a bad taste among the individual’s family and also the society,” he said, and added that the law is being brought only to prevent forced and luring conversion. Poor people and Dalits are being converted into other communities by some individuals taking advantage of the social and financial condition of such families.

“The scrutiny committee of Law Department is preparing the draft of the bill. Once they submit it to the government, the cabinet will take a call and introduce the same in the winter session of the Assembly. Let there be a discussion on the subject,” he said.

Allaying the fears of Christian Community members, the chief minister said that the proposed law will not affect their practices and traditions that are guaranteed under the Constitution. “I have assured the same to Christians who met me recently,” he said.

Belagavi session

Responding to a query on the Winter Session of Assembly in Belagavi, which is being held after two years gap, chief minister Bommai said the government has made all the preparations for conducting the session at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha.

“More priority should be given to discuss issues related to the development of North Karnataka,” he said.

