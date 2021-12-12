Anti-conversion law not meant to target Christians: CM

Anti-conversion law not intended to target Christians: Bommai

Poor people and Dalits are being converted into other communities by some individuals taking advantage of the social and financial condition of such families, he said

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Dec 12 2021, 12:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2021, 12:01 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: CMO Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the proposed Anti-Conversion Law that the state government intends to introduce in the winter session of Assembly (scheduled to start from December 13) is not intended to target any community.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he said religious conversion is not good for society. “It (religious conversion) leaves behind a bad taste among the individual’s family and also the society,” he said, and added that the law is being brought only to prevent forced and luring conversion. Poor people and Dalits are being converted into other communities by some individuals taking advantage of the social and financial condition of such families.

“The scrutiny committee of Law Department is preparing the draft of the bill. Once they submit it to the government, the cabinet will take a call and introduce the same in the winter session of the Assembly. Let there be a discussion on the subject,” he said.

Also Read | 'Religious conversion is a bigger problem than corona'

Allaying the fears of Christian Community members, the chief minister said that the proposed law will not affect their practices and traditions that are guaranteed under the Constitution. “I have assured the same to Christians who met me recently,” he said.

Belagavi session

Responding to a query on the Winter Session of Assembly in Belagavi, which is being held after two years gap, chief minister Bommai said the government has made all the preparations for conducting the session at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha.

“More priority should be given to discuss issues related to the development of North Karnataka,” he said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Religious conversion
Hubballi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Afghans go back to making carpets as economy unravels

Afghans go back to making carpets as economy unravels

Emotions run high as farmers leave Singhu protest site

Emotions run high as farmers leave Singhu protest site

A fervour for fermentation

A fervour for fermentation

Lessons from a paper wasp

Lessons from a paper wasp

To live a life of meaning

To live a life of meaning

A big laugh in a grim world

A big laugh in a grim world

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: An irreplaceable icon

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: An irreplaceable icon

What a season it’s been for Formula 1

What a season it’s been for Formula 1

Deadliest tornado days in US history

Deadliest tornado days in US history

 