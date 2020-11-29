Appeasement cause for Congress downfall: DyCM Ashwath Narayan

Appeasement cause for Congress' decline: Karnataka DyCM

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 29 2020, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2020, 11:53 ist
Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH File Photo

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that an appeasement policy followed by the Congress led to its downfall.

The DyCM was addressing the gathering during the ‘Gram Swaraj’ convention on BC Road in Bantwal. He urged the BJP workers to strive for the victory of BJP-supported candidates in the GP elections. State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the Congress had ignored its partry workers and had cheated people in the name of Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking up many initiatives to realize the dream of ‘Rama Rajya’. The Centre has introduced many pro-people programmes for the benefit of the people. The government will come out with a separate sand policy for Coastal Karnataka, he said and added that the government is working towards drug-free campuses.

MP Shobha Karandlaje said the Congress had no achievements to its credit worth mentioning, when compared to the contributions of PM Narendra Modi and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the BJP aims to win at least 90% of the Gram Panchayats in DK. The ‘Gram Swaraj’ convention was held in Puttur also.

Karnataka
BJP
Congress
Ashwath Narayan

