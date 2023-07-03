Araga, Ashwath join race for leader of the Opposition post in Assembly

Former Karnataka ministers C N Ashwath Narayana and Araga Jnanedra hinted on Sunday that they were ready to take up the post of the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, if the BJP were to consider them for the post.

Senior MLC Shashil Namoshi asserted that the party high command must consider him for the post of the leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.

Ahead of party veteran B S Yediyurappa’s visit to Delhi on Sunday, Jnanendra and Namoshi met him at his residence.

After his meeting with Yediyurappa, Jnanendra told reporters that he being a loyal party worker for the last several decades, would never lobby for any post. But if the party high command chooses him to lead the party in the Assembly, he would ‘happily accept it’.

Namoshi, after meeting the former chief minister, told reporters that he had urged the party high command to appoint him as the leader of the Opposition in the Council.

“I have been elected for four terms as MLC and the party has so far not given any top post for representatives from Hyderabad-Karnataka (Kalyana Karanataka) region. I have always stood by the BJP and its ideology. Therefore, I am appealing to the party high command to consider my candidature,” he said.

The names of former minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, Chalavadi Narayana Swamy and N Ravi Kumar are also doing rounds for the post of the leader of the Opposition in the Upper House.

Ashwath Narayana told reporters that he being a loyal party worker, never lobbied for any post. But if the party directs him to lead the party in any capacity, he would accept it.