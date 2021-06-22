Arsikere CMC: Jolt to JD(S) as its 7 members resign, support BJP

Arsikere CMC: Jolt to JD(S) as 7 members switch to BJP

The members alleged that they were constantly under pressure due to the local leaders

DHNS
DHNS, Hassan,
  • Jun 22 2021, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 22:35 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo

Seven JD(S) members of Arsikere City Municipal Council (CMC) turned against MLA K M Shivalingegowda on Tuesday, resigned from primary membership of the party and extended support to the BJP.

Seeking separate seating facility at the CMC, Harshavardhan, Kalaiarasi, Chandrashekaraiah, N Kavitha Devi, Darshan, B N Vidyadhar, Ayesha and Independents Puttaswamy and Melagiriappa submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner R Girish in Hassan.

The members alleged that they were constantly under pressure due to the local leaders. They wanted to be identified as a separate group and needed separate seating arrangements. They were extending our support to the BJP.

They were unable to take up development works in their wards and were not resigning due to any pressure. Their act did not violate provisions of Defendants Prohibition Act, they clarified.

The CMC has 31 members. While 21 are from JD(S), six are from the BJP, three Independents and one Congress member. As per the reservation, the BJP bagged the president's post. It is said that Operation Lotus by the BJP forced the resignation episode.

