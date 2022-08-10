Ashwath Narayan is 'Master of Fake certificates': HDK

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday dubbed Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan as 'Master of Fake Certificates'.

Kumaraswamy was responding to Narayan's statements mocking the JD(S) leader as 'Yellidiyappa Kumaraswamy' on Tuesday.

Kumaraswamy threw an open challenge and invited Narayan for a open debate. "It is funny to know that 'Master of Fake Certificates' is searching for me and I think he has gone blind as he said he could not find me neither in Vidhana Soudha during the legislature session nor in Ramanagara," Kumaraswamy said.

"I had demanded the government to convene legislature session to discuss various issues including murders in coastal region, recent floods, etc, and it was my right to demand being in the opposition, but I am curious to know what irked Ashwath Narayan," questioned Kumaraswamy.

Alleging irregularities in recruitment of assistant professors and also involvement of Narayan in the PSI recruitment scam, Kumaraswamy said that he has bundles of documents to prove the irregularities. "I can release the documents chapter-wise regarding various irregularities. If you are daring enough, come for a open discussion and I will answer to everything with documents," Kumaraswamy added.