Ashwath Narayan is 'Master of Fake certificates': HDK

Ashwath Narayan is 'Master of Fake certificates': HDK

Kumaraswamy threw an open challenge and invited Narayan for a open debate

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 10 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 05:13 ist

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday dubbed Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan as 'Master of Fake Certificates'.

Kumaraswamy was responding to Narayan's statements mocking the JD(S) leader as 'Yellidiyappa Kumaraswamy' on Tuesday.

Kumaraswamy threw an open challenge and invited Narayan for a open debate. "It is funny to know that 'Master of Fake Certificates' is searching for me and I think he has gone blind as he said he could not find me neither in Vidhana Soudha during the legislature session nor in Ramanagara," Kumaraswamy said.

"I had demanded the government to convene legislature session to discuss various issues including murders in coastal region, recent floods, etc, and it was my right to demand being in the opposition, but I am curious to know what irked Ashwath Narayan," questioned Kumaraswamy.

Alleging irregularities in recruitment of assistant professors and also involvement of Narayan in the PSI recruitment scam, Kumaraswamy said that he has bundles of documents to prove the irregularities. "I can release the documents chapter-wise regarding various irregularities. If you are daring enough, come for a open discussion and I will answer to everything with documents," Kumaraswamy added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
H D Kumaraswamy
C N Ashwath Narayan

What's Brewing

Bihar: How BJP, JD(U), RJD have fared over the years

Bihar: How BJP, JD(U), RJD have fared over the years

Dowry is like 'extortion': Akshay Kumar

Dowry is like 'extortion': Akshay Kumar

Dry Mizoram starts 'rehab' camps for 'addict' cops

Dry Mizoram starts 'rehab' camps for 'addict' cops

Covid: Now, a test to tell how much immunity you have

Covid: Now, a test to tell how much immunity you have

From sister to brother, gift of a kidney gives new life

From sister to brother, gift of a kidney gives new life

 