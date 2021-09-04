B S Yediyurappa not ignored in BJP, claims MLA

Rubbishing media reports that former chief minister B S Yediyurappa had been sidelined by BJP's central leadership, Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark on Bommai leadership must not be viewed wrongly. He only meant that the next Assembly polls would be fought under the incumbent chief minister, which is quite natural.

Speaking to media persons in Nyamathi, on Saturday, he said that Shah's remark does not mean that Yediyurappa had been ignored. It is unfortunate that some media houses are projecting as if former chief ministers Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar had been ignored.

The MLA said Shah, Modi and Arun Singh, who is in charge of BJP affairs in Karnataka, have hailed Yediyurappa for tackling Covid-19 effectively in the state. Yediyurappa has worked hard for many years to build the party in Karnataka.

Slamming Congress M B Patil for his remark on Veerashiva-Lingayat minority status, he said people have already taught a lesson to Congress in the previous Assembly polls. Now, Patil has raised the issue again. "We need a united Veerashaiva-Lingayat community and not separate religion. If he continues his stand, people would teach a lesson to Congress again in the coming days."