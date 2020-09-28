B S Yediyurappa plays down MP Tejasvi Surya’s 'epicentre of terror activities' remark for Bengaluru

A day after Bangalore South MP Tejaswi Surya dubbed the state capital as ‘epicentre of terror activities’, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday played this down while endorsing the need for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) division in the city.

On Sunday, Surya claimed that Bengaluru had become an “epicentre of terror activities” and said that he requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to set up a permanent NIA division in the city. Terrorist groups want to use Bengaluru as an "incubation centre" for terror activities, Surya had said.

Yediyurappa said that Surya meant to only say there was an increase in terror activities recently. "The government has been requesting an NIA division for many years. What he (Surya) said was that terror activities were more these days," Yediyurappa said, adding that the new division would help curb terror activities. “I congratulate the PM for agreeing to this.”

Surya’s remark attracted criticism from social media users, especially those belonging to the Opposition parties. The comment was also perceived as an “embarrassment” to the ruling BJP in the state.

“Tejasvi Surya calling Bengaluru, a global city known for technology and innovation, as an epicenter of terror is highly condemnable,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar said. “GDP growth has crashed and with such statements, which investor will come to Bengaluru and Karnataka? Will PM and FM Nirmala Sitharaman answer?” he said.

JD(S) social media in-charge Prathap Kanagal referred to Surya as a “clown” for his remark. “Dear Bengaluru South, you elected this clown! Now sit back, relax and watch his circus!” he tweeted.