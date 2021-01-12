B S Yediyurappa refuses to comment on Congress's remarks

BSY refuses to comment on Congress's remarks

  Jan 12 2021
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa speaks at the Jana Sevak Samavesha in Mysuru on Monday. Credit: DH Photo/B R Savitha

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has declined to comment on or respond to the comments of the Congress leaders.

“Who is the national leader of Congress? Who is the state leader of Congress? The party leaders project beef eating as a big achievement. I do not want to respond to their comments,” the chief minister said. He was speaking at Jana Sevak Samavesha, a BJP event held to honour Grama Panchayat members in Mysuru on Monday.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel invoked the cattle issue to target the Congress.

“The Congress is in a shambles due to three curses. One is of Mahatma Gandhi, second of Ambedkar and the third of cattle. The Congress sought votes in the name of Gandhi but did not realise his dream of Grama Swarajya. The party did not honour B R Ambedkar, the Father of the Constitution. On the contrary, the Congress defeated Ambedkar in two elections. It did not even give him a place for cremation in New Delhi. Even Bharat Ratna was conferred on him by the V P Singh government of which BJP was an ally,” he said.

“The Congress, which once had ‘cow and calf’ and ‘pair of bulls’ as symbols, did not do much to save the cattle. It always stood by cow slaughterers. The Congress leaders are making a mockery of the cattle, by issuing statements on beef-eating,” Kateel said.

