B S Yediyurappa's replacement: Party observers to visit Bengaluru soon

The BJP Parliamentary Board will decide about who should be the next chief minister of Karnataka, Arun Singh, BJP National General Secretary (in-charge Karnataka) said on Monday.

The saffron party named Dharmendra Pradhan and Arun Singh as the central observers for the Karnataka leadership issue.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "Party observers will visit Bengaluru soon and take the view of the legislators and will submit a report to the party high top brass."

Based on the observer report, the party parliamentary board will take a decision on the next chief minister.

He refused to comment to a question on who should be the next chief minister.