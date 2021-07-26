BSY resigns; party observers to visit Bengaluru soon

B S Yediyurappa's replacement: Party observers to visit Bengaluru soon

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Jul 26 2021, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 17:02 ist
Dharmendra Pradhan and Arun Singh. Credit: PTI Photos

The BJP Parliamentary Board will decide about who should be the next chief minister of Karnataka, Arun Singh, BJP National General Secretary (in-charge Karnataka) said on Monday.

Follow live updates on BSY's resignation here

The saffron party named Dharmendra Pradhan and Arun Singh as the central observers for the Karnataka leadership issue. 

'Please excuse me': B S Yediyurappa during his emotional farewell speech [Full text]

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "Party observers will visit Bengaluru soon and take the view of the legislators and will submit a report to the party high top brass."

Based on the observer report, the party parliamentary board will take a decision on the next chief minister.

Also read — In a parting shot, Yediyurappa blames Centre for rocky start

He refused to comment to a question on who should be the next chief minister.

