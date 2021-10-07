Bashing RSS will not bring Muslim votes, says Shettar

Bashing RSS will not bring Muslim votes, says Shettar

RSS is working to protect the Indian culture. We have no embarrassment to say that it is our original organisation, and it guides us, he noted

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Oct 07 2021, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 15:13 ist
Karnataka Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

MLA and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Thursday stated that Congress leader Siddaramaiah and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy have a misconception that they would get Muslim votes if they blame RSS.

"They have suddenly developed a 'love' towards the RSS. They are criticising the RSS as part of their appeasement politics. Even senior leaders like H D Deve Gowda had earlier appreciated the RSS. Several Muslims also like the RSS. Criticism by Sidaramaiah and Kumaraswamy will not have any impact and the RSS would grow stronger," Shettar said.

RSS is working to protect the Indian culture. We have no embarrassment to say that it is our original organisation, and it guides us, he noted.

Commenting on Siddaramaiah's remarks about JD(S) fielding minority community candidates in Assembly by-elections, Shettar said, "It shows that the Congress has lost the faith in getting minority community votes, and it lacks the strength."

It is left to respective political parties to select their candidates. How can Siddaramaiah dictate other parties in this issue? he asked.

