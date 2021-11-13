Bitcoin case: H D Kumaraswamy says he'll spill beans in 15 days

Former JD(S) chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday vowed to release all details of the Bitcoin case within a fortnight.

"Give me 15 days. I myself will give you all the information on the scandal," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

According to him, the accused Srikrishna has been arrested and released on bail at least ten times in the past year. Referring to a brawl in UB City in 2018 involving the son of a Congress legislator, Kumaraswamy said that this incident, too, was linked to the Bitcoin case. "I had told back then itself that it was not merely a conflict between two people. Srikrishna was also there that day," he said.

Kumaraswamy also said that the Bitcoin scandal would not have probably come to light had Prime Minister Narendra Modi not visited the US when he did. "Just because Modi is not speaking about this does not mean that the case is being buried. It is not possible to downplay the embarrassment he faced during his recent visit to the US. A few American investigation officials have given a gist of the case to him. It is true that he was put in an awkward situation," he said.

Accusing the Congress of being lax towards the case, Kumaraswamy questioned why the party which was in power in February 2018 did not further investigate the UB City brawl. "Why did they not arrest Sriki back then?," Kumaraswamy asked.

