Bitcoin case: Let them hang guilty Congress members, says D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said any member of his party can be “hanged” if their involvement in the bitcoin scam was established.

“If any Congress leaders are involved in any illegality, let them be hanged and acted upon legally,” Shivakumar told reporters. “We also have documents. We have done an internal investigation. Many people have given us information. At the right time, we will come out with the information,” he said, adding that his party was not shielding anyone.

Shivakumar also asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to come clean on the Bitcoin case investigation. “What is it that the CM has referred to the ED,” he asked. “The ruling party should first come out with the secrets it is guarding. Who took Bitcoins from whom? Let them reveal all this.”

He was speaking on the sidelines of JD(S) leader B Devendrappa’s formal induction into the Congress. Devendrappa is the JD(S) defeated candidate from the Jagalur constituency.

Shivakumar said the party will kickstart its open membership drive on November 14 with an event at Palace Grounds. “Membership fee is Rs 5. It can be done online or offline. To become an active member, one must enroll 100 people and pay Rs 100,” he said.

'Congress should give proof'

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi dared the Congress to approach any forum or platform with documents on the Bitcoin case. "Let them go to any agency that they trust. If they have faith in the judiciary, let them move court and seek an inquiry based on evidence that they may have," Ravi said. "Instead, they shouldn't simply whisper. And, anybody involved irrespective of the party must be punished."

