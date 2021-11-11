Bitcoin like matka, there are some leaders who 'play it': BJP's Prabhakar Kore

BJP leader Prabhakar Kore stirred a controversy on Wednesday, saying that Bitcoin was like a 'matka' (earthen pot) and that there people who 'play it.'

"Bitcoin is like matka. There are people who play it. There may be politicians who play it, I can’t deny it," he told reporters in Belagavi in what seemed to be a veiled reference to the crypto scam that has rocked the state.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said several Congress leaders were involved in the Bitcoin scam and more facts about the scam will come out soon. "Several Congress leaders are involved in the scam. Congress leaders should first think about their involvement in the scam before making false allegations against the BJP leaders, the CM told media in Delhi.

Reacting to his remarks, Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah wondered if Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was claiming the involvement of Congress leaders in order to escape the murky case.

“Whoever is involved - be it from Congress, BJP or JD(S) - should be booked. Their names should be revealed,” Siddaramaiah told reporters. “It is Bommai who is running the government and under whose control the police are. Let him not give an escapist answer. He should be responsible,” he said.

