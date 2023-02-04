Pradhan, Annamalai to head BJP's K'taka polls campaign

BJP appoints Dharmendra Pradhan, K Annamalai as poll in-charges for Karnataka

In the past, Pradhan worked as a bridge between the state and central leadership when BSY broke up with the BJP

NB Hombal
NB Hombal, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 04 2023, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 16:05 ist
Dharmendra Pradhan and K Annamalai. Credit: PTI File Photos

The BJP on Saturday made Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in charge of the party’s election effort in poll-bound Karnataka.

With an eye on Tamil votes, the BJP has picked its Tamil Nadu president and former Karnataka cadre IPS officer K Annamalai as the election co-incharge.

Read | Pressure cookers, digital clocks... freebies galore in poll-bound Karnataka

These organisational appointments were announced by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who oversees the party’s affairs in Karnataka.

According to one BJP leader, the party hopes to attract Tamil-speaking votes in Bengaluru and parts of Kolar and Chamarajanagar with Annamalai’s appointment.

“Bengaluru city and its surrounding areas comprise 30% Tamil-speaking population. Annamalai is emerging as a Tamil leader in his state as well. He was also known as a ‘tough cop’ during his stint as an IPS officer in the state. Hence, he will be able to communicate in Kannada as well to attract young voters in the state,” a BJP leader from Chikmagalur pointed out.

Also Read | Vote for party which gives importance to education and health: Atishi Marlena in Karnataka

Pradhan, too, is no stranger to Karnataka. He has managed the BJP’s affairs in Karnataka since the days of late Ananthkumar. In the past, Pradhan worked as a bridge between the state and central leadership when former chief minister BS Yediyurappa broke up with the BJP before the 2013 Assembly polls.

“He knows the state very well. He has details about various power centres working in the state,” a BJP source said about Pradhan, who is now seen as close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

