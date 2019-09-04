BJP can't face DKS politically, using unethical manner

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundurao on Wednesday alleged that the BJP has politically failed to face DK Shivakumar, for which they have taken up this unethical route. Members of KPCC along with other senior Congress leaders took out a protest in Maurya circle by opposing the arrest of former Minister and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar in New Delhi on Tuesday evening by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.

"We all stand by DK Shivakumar. His contribution towards the growth of the party is immense, started his career as a Congress worker, today he has become one of the top leaders in the country. Since BJP was not able to face him politically, they are using this unethical manner. This will definitely backfire BJP at some point," Gundurao said while addressing the gathering.

Opposing the arrest of senior Congress leader, Ramanagar district is observing undeclared bandh, where the vehicular movement between Mysuru-Bengaluru is partially affected. Congress leaders in other districts have also hit streets.

Dinesh added that these are the political gimmicks of BJP to draw the strong leaders towards their party. "The opposition leaders have been blackmailed and threatened by various means by BJP govt. DK Shivakumar himself had revealed this to me. When Chidambaram and DK Shivakumar appeared for the inquiry what was the necessity to arrest them,? he asks.

Gundurao also highlighted the poaching of MLAs by BJP during the recent floor test in Karnataka assembly. He further asks, "Why there is no action against BS Yediyurappa? There is also strong evidence for this. When an MLA has clearly named two DCM Dr Ashwath Narayan and Chief Minister political secretary in the row, why nobody has touched them? This shows the political motive behind the arrest of DK Shivakumar."

Senior Congress leader KH Muniyappa, Narendra Swamy, Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy and other Congress workers took part in the protest.