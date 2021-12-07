BJP doesn't need support of any political party, says Prasad

Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivas Prasad on Tuesday said that the BJP had its own strength to face MLC elections for local body constituencies and need no support from any other political parties.

In a press conference here Prasad said, "The BJP has its own strength and the JD(S) leaders have sought BJP’s support in six constituencies where it has fielded candidates. Our leader B S Yediyurappa has stated that it will be helpful for the BJP if the JD(S) extends support where the party has not fielded candidates. However, the party high command will take a call."

Srinivas Prasad ridiculed JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda and the leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah for becoming closer in recent days.

“Siddaramaiah tasted the worst defeat against Devegowda in the 2018 Assembly elections. It was like a war field in the Chamundeshwari Assembly segment. Devegowda brought JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and launched ‘Janata Parva’ from Chamundeshwari constituency to defeat Siddaramaiah, but now the political rivalries are coming together and it is shameful,” he said.

Prasad said, "Siddaramaiah is greedy for power and he ran away to Badami in 2018. Siddaramaiah has no necessity to contest from two constituencies in the 2018 elections and it shows his weakness. He accidentally won in Badami and became the leader of the opposition.”

Minister in-Charge of the district S T Somashekar and BJP candidate for MLC polls Kautilya R Raghu were present.