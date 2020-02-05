BJP gives CM B S Yediyurappa full freedom to expand cabinet: Nalin Kumar Kateel

The BJP top brass has given full freedom to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to expand his cabinet as per his wishes, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, said here on Wednesday.

"The CM already held discussion with top leaders of the party. The part left the CM's discretionary about expansion of his cabinet,” he told reporters here.

To a question on reason for Yediyurappa's younger son B Y Vijayendra holding meeting with the party MLAs, Kateel said, “Vijayendra is General Secretary of BJP Youth Wing. There is nothing wrong in his meeting with state leaders.”

“Just because Vijayendra held meeting with some MLAs, that does not mean that his meeting was related to cabinet expansion,” Kateel added.

Separately, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje urged the state government to continue its earlier scheme of giving subsidised foodgrains under public distribution system to Mutts.

Since Mutts as giving free education to poor children, continuing such schemes would benefit to economically weaking section of the society, she told reporters here.

She was reacting to a row over the state government latest decision of discontinue the scheme of supplying PDS foodgrains to Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakuru.