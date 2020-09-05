BJP has no connection with Ragini Dwivedi: C T Ravi

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Sep 05 2020, 20:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 04:05 ist
Tourism Minister C T Ravi

Tourism Minister C T Ravi said BJP has no connection with actor Ragini Dwivedi and the party had not given her any position to her. Based on the evidence, she has been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and the investigation is in progress. The government will take stringent action against the wrongdoers, he told media persons.

 “Drug mafia is not new to the state. For the first time, the investigation is being conducted in a serious manner. The government will not heed to any pressure,” he added.

 

 

 

 

