BJP hopes turnout at rally turns its fortunes in old Mysuru region

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wooed voters with a slew of promises even as the BJP hopes to revive its fortunes in the old Mysuru region on the back of its inaugural ‘Janaspandana’ rally on Saturday.

Bommai extolled his pet ‘Vidyanidhi’ scholarship scheme that has reached 20 lakh children at a cost of Rs 1,042 crore, covering children of farmers, fishermen and weavers.

“For milk producers in this region, we’re starting the Ksheerabhivruddhi bank that will benefit Kolar and Chikkaballapur,” Bommai said.

Bommai assured that the Yettinahole project which would provide 24 tmc ft of water to Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural districts will be commissioned this year.

“When I was water resources minister, the Yettinahole project started. Many people said it won’t be possible. Our government will spend Rs 3,000 crore this year itself. The Yettinahole water will flow this year,” he said.

The CM said work has started on creating new industrial townships in Kolar and Chikkaballapur.

“Similarly, we have decided to develop Nelamangala, Doddaballapur and Devanahalli as satellite towns, making them future Bengaluru,” he said.

Having mobilised an estimated two lakh people at Doddaballapur, which is not known to be a strong BJP segment, the saffron party believes that Saturday’s Janaspandana will create a favourable atmosphere for itself in Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and parts of Tumakuru.

18 seats at stake

This region comprises 18 Assembly seats, of which BJP currently holds only two - Chikkaballapur (K Sudhakar) and Sira (C M Rajesh Gowda). The Congress and JD(S) have been the major players here.

“We must win more than 10 seats here,” BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said.

Health Minister K Sudhakar, Municipalities Minister M T B Nagaraj and Horticulture Minister (incharge of Kolar) Munirathna were tasked with organising the rally. But, it was Sudhakar who hogged the limelight. “The world knows today BJP’s strength in Bayaluseeme (dry southern plains). Those who questioned our strength in this region have got a clear answer,” Sudhakar said.