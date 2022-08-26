BJP Mahila Morcha threatens 'Chittapur Chalo' over Kharge's remarks

The BJP Mahila Morcha has threatened to organise a 'Chittapur Chalo' if Congress MLA Priyank Kharge refuses to apologise for his controversial remarks against women.
Speaking to reporters, Mahila Morcha president Geeta Vivekananda said that they have already held protests in 17 districts condemning Kharge's claim that women have to sleep with someone while men should pay bribes for jobs in the state. Yet, the Congress MLA has not issued an apology, she said.
"He is making such statements to remain relevant in state politics," she added.
