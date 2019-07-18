BJP mounts pressure on HDK to resign

The BJP leaders have continued to mount pressure on Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to step down immediately even as confidence motion is taken up at the Assembly on Thursday.

"This is a minority government. As many as 15 legislators have resigned. Kumaraswamy should immediately resign," senior BJP leaders KS Eshwarappa told reporters before entering Vidhana Soudha.

Former Minister C T Ravi, echoing similar, views said that there has been political uncertainty in the last 15 days. Kumaraswamy should resign ceremoniously as he lacks the required number. The rebel legislators have clarified that they will not support the government nor withdraw the resignation. Ravi charged that the Coalition partners have hatched a conspiracy so that proceedings are delayed.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA JC Madhuswamy said that his party believes that the Speaker will act as per the Constitution.

"We have full faith on the Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. If the Coalition government falls, then the Coalition partners are responsible for it. You can't blame the BJP," he said.

Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar expressed confidence of winning the trust vote.

"We will win. Nobody is supreme than the Speaker in the Assembly. Legislators should follow his directions," he said.

State BJP President BS Yeddyurappa held a brief discussion with his party legislators, while Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met his father HD Deve Gowda at the latter's Padmanabhanagar residence and directly reached Vidhana Soudha.