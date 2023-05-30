BJP not disturbed by probe into its projects: Basavaraj Bommai

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday that the BJP wasn’t disturbed over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordering probes into tenders floated or project works launched by the BJP government led by him.

Bommai told reporters that the BJP was open for investigation by any agency, but only expected it to be transparent.

“The Congress party’s aim to conduct investigations should not hamper the state’s growth or should not be a political tool to settle scores with opponents,” he said.

Siddaramaiah has ordered to stop all projects sanctioned by the previous BJP government and has placed them under review.

He has put on hold tenders for infrastructure projects worth Rs 20,000 crore that were approved by the BJP administration, including the union government’s flagship Jal Jeevan Mission.

The chief minister has also sought details about works that cost Rs 1 crore and above.

Criticising the delay in implementing the Congress’ five guarantees, Bommai said Siddaramaiah was holding meeting after meeting, but the outcome was zero.

“The Congress fooled people by giving assurances and now, it is imposing conditions for fulfilling them, so as to reduce the burden on the exchequer. Let us wait and watch how they fare,” he said.