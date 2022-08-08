BJP, RSS praising Savarkar who opposed Tricolour: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday slammed the BJP and RSS saying that they are praising Veer Savarkar, who had opposed the Tricolour.

Siddaramaiah told reporters that BJP had opposed the national flag then but now, the party is doing drama in the name of 'Har Ghar Tiranga'.

"BJP has no respect for the national flag, national anthem or the Indian Constitution.The party is politicising the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence or 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'," he alleged.

"We, Congress party, are celebrating the 75th anniversary in a respectful manner because Congress brought independence to India," he said.

Siddaramaiah also said that BJP feared him "as Congress would come to power." Even after a week of 'Siddaramotsava' (Siddaramaiah's birthday celebration), BJP leaders are criticising the event because of fear, he said.