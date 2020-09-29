BJP to bring back anti-cow slaughter law in Karnataka: Nalin Kumar Kateel

State BJP Unit President Nailn Kumar Kateel stated that the government would bring back anti-cow slaughter law in the coming days.

Speaking to media persons, here on Tuesday evening , he said "the BJP-led government had brought anti-cow slaughter law in the past. But the Siddaramaiah-led government withdrew it. The number of cow theft cases was high during Congress-led government, but the state is not witnessing such cases now. However, the government would bring back the law in the near future."

On by-poll to Sira assembly constituency, he exuded confidence that BJP would win the by-poll. There are five aspirants for the party ticket. "We would finalise the candidate after holding discussions with the party leaders."

When questioned whether the government halted the telecast of private news channel to cover corruption charges, he said the party legislators have responded to corruption charges in the assembly session. The issue would be discussed with the party leaders.