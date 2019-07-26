BJP top brass gave green signal at Yeddyurappa's risk

The BJP top brass, who are delaying to give a green signal to state leaders to stake a claim to form the government, on Friday asked BS Yeddyurappa to go ahead with forming the government at his own risk.

With state unit Chief Yeddyurappa assuring the party leaders that he is confident of proving majority in the House and rebel MLAs continues to be absent till he proves majority, the party national president Amit Shah asked him to stake a claim.

Amit Shah, who has been discussing the state political developments with legal experts, telephoned Yeddyurappa today morning and told him to stake a claim.

Shah also clearly told him that he has to take his own risk in proving the majority. Shah also assured to give proper "guidance" to the government from the Centre.

Yeddyurappa, who staked claim to form the government, is likely to convene the session on Monday to prove majority and pass the money bill.

Yeddyurappa also informed the central leaders that unless the BJP staked claim to form the government rebel MLAs became restless and difficult to keep them away for long.

On Thursday a group of senior BJP leaders from Karnataka led by former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar met BJP national president Amit Shah here on Thursday and discussed the current political situation in the state.

The leaders who closeted with Shah explained to him that the rebel MLAs were firm that they would not back Congress and JD ( S) any more.

Senior leaders Basavaraj Bommai, Madhuswamy, Aravind Limbavali were in the delegation.

Speaking to reports Bommai said the party top leaders asked Yeddyurappa to stake claim to form the government. We will prove the majority in the House, he said.