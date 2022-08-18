BJP workers wave black flags, throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car over his Savarkar banner row remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers waved black flags and threw eggs at Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, while he was travelling in a car at the General Thimmaya Circle here on Thursday.

Siddaramaiah was on his way back after touring Kodagu district to visit rain-affected areas and meet those who were worst-affected by the excessive showers.

After the show of agitation against Siddaramaiah, Congress condemned the move, and staged a protest on other side of the road.

The BJP and the Congress protested against each other at the same spot for more than half an hour. Later, Kodagu Superintendent of Police arrived at the spot to convince the two parties to end their demonstration.

Previously, BJP Yuva Morcha members staged a protest against Siddaramaiah at Thithimathi. The Yuva Morcha members even shouted slogans ‘Go back Siddaramaiah’, and praises of Veer Savarkar.

Siddaramaiah had visited rain-affected areas in Madenadu, Koinadu in Kodagu district to listen to the woes, and plight of those adversely affected by the heavy rainfall in the area.

The BJP members were protesting against Siddaramaiah’s comment regarding the Veer Savarkar banner row that led to violence in Shivamogga on Independence Day.