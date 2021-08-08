Bommai attends lunch meet with industry leaders

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a lunch meeting with industry leaders on Sunday and discussed various issues.

The lunch meeting was organised by Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon Limited. Wipro founder Azim Premji, chairman of Manipal Global Education T A Mohandas Pai, chairman of Axilor Ventures Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Zerodha Nikhil Kamath and others were among those present.

Bommai, in a tweet, thanked Shaw following the meeting. "...it was a constructive lunch meeting with all of you. Had a good discussion on industry and Bengaluru development," he tweeted.

Thank you @kiranshaw it was a constructive lunch meeting with all of you. Had a good discussion on industry and Bengaluru development. https://t.co/Jz1YOdqWLx — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) August 8, 2021

Shaw said that the meeting discussed various economic and infrastructure issues.

"We are confident that he will drive visible change and assured him of our support," she tweeted.

Entrepreneur Udayant Malhoutra, in a tweet, said that partnership between government, academia, private Sector and civic society was on the anvil "to promote a better life for all citizens. Bangalore to become a Global Aerospace Manufacturing Engineering hub," he tweeted.

Check out DH's latest videos: