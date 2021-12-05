Bommai woos villages with promise of developmental works ahead of Legislative Council polls

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the government will take up “comprehensive development” of villages on the outskirts of Bengaluru, addressing voters ahead of the December 10 Legislative Council election.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the BJP in Anekal, some 40 kilometres from the city, Bommai said his government will prioritise the development of not just Bengaluru but also gram panchayats attached to the city. “There’s a concern that in spite of being attached to Bengaluru, the development of the gram panchayats is not on par with municipal wards inside the city. I’m here to drive that concern away,” Bommai said.

Bommai was canvassing for BJP’s Bengaluru Urban local authorities’ seat candidate HS Gopinath. There are 2,073 eligible voters, mostly gram panchayat members.

“We have resolved to take up comprehensive development of Bengaluru. This idea is incomplete without the development of gram panchayats,” Bommai said, adding that he would consider the demand to expand the jurisdiction of villages.

BJP’s Gopinath is going up against Congress’ Yusuf Sharif, one of Karnataka’s richest politicians who has declared assets worth Rs 1,744 crore. “Of all people, Congress has fielded a wealthy man with the sole intention of winning the election with money power. They know they don’t have the support of people,” Bommai said.

Bommai said his government has ordered the construction of five lakh homes. “Four lakh homes will be in rural areas and one lakh in urban areas. I’ve asked officials to complete them in 1.5 years. The Congress, in 2017, announced 15 lakh homes. They didn’t allocate money, because they knew they wouldn’t come back to power (in the 2018 polls). After we came to power, we gave the money and works are going on,” he said.

Recalling the Amrith Gram Panchayat scheme that he announced in his Independence Day speech, Bommai said 750 gram panchayats across the state will see improvements in terms of water supply, roads, school buildings and solar lighting, among others.

“If works are finished by March 2022, the gram panchayats will get an incentive of Rs 25 lakh. And, if this is successful, I plan to include a similar programme covering all gram panchayats in the next budget,” Bommai said, adding that the are plans of a housing scheme for villages as well.

The December 10 Legislative Council election is a crucial one for the BJP, which is looking for a majority in the upper house. The BJP needs to win at least 13 of the 25 seats for a majority in the 75-member Council.

