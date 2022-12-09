Border row: CM Bommai asks Karnataka MPs to meet Amit Shah

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he had asked Karnataka MPs to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the state’s border dispute with Maharashtra.
In a tweet, Bommai said the state’s MPs would meet Shah on Monday.
ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ಗಡಿ ವಿಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋಮವಾರ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಸಂಸದರು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ಶ್ರೀ @AmitShah ಅವರನ್ನು ಭೇಟಿ ಮಾಡಲು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ನಾನೂ ಕೂಡ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ನ್ಯಾಯ ಸಮ್ಮತ ನಿಲುವನ್ನು ತಿಳಿಸಲು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವರನ್ನು ಶೀಘ್ರವೇ ಭೇಟಿ ಮಾಡಲಿದ್ದೇನೆ.
“I will also meet Shah soon to coney Karnataka’s rightful stand on the issue,” Bommai said.
“Maharashtra delegation meeting the union home minister will not make any difference. Earlier, too, they made a similar attempt. The case is before the Supreme Court. Our rightful stand is strong. Our government will make no compromise on the border issue,” Bommai said.
