Border row: Bommai asks K’taka MPs to meet Amit Shah

Border row: CM Bommai asks Karnataka MPs to meet Amit Shah

I will also meet Shah soon to coney Karnataka’s rightful stand on the issue, Bommai said. 

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 09 2022, 23:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 23:39 ist
Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he had asked Karnataka MPs to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the state’s border dispute with Maharashtra. 

In a tweet, Bommai said the state’s MPs would meet Shah on Monday. 

“I will also meet Shah soon to coney Karnataka’s rightful stand on the issue,” Bommai said. 

“Maharashtra delegation meeting the union home minister will not make any difference. Earlier, too, they made a similar attempt. The case is before the Supreme Court. Our rightful stand is strong. Our government will make no compromise on the border issue,” Bommai said. 
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka News
Karnataka
Karnataka -Maharashtra boundary row
border dispute

What's Brewing

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

67 journalists, media workers killed on the job in 2022

67 journalists, media workers killed on the job in 2022

Two Chinese 'police stations' uncovered in Germany

Two Chinese 'police stations' uncovered in Germany

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

 