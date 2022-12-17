Border row: 'CM made a grave mistake by attending Delhi meet'

Calling the meeting of Karnataka and Maharashtra chief ministers convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on border row illegal, senior Congress legislator H K Patil on Saturday said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai committed a grave mistake by attending it.

"The Supreme Court has rejected Maharashtra's arguments on the boundary dispute twice in the past. The neighbouring state is desperate to project it as a law and order issue and the Centre is out to constitute a committee. The state government should not give its approval for the same," Patil, a former minister, told reporters here.

Also Read | I want solution of border row with Karnataka, not politicise issue: Maharashtra CM Shinde

"Karnataka's stance is very clear. It is for maintaining a status quo or proper implementation of Mahajan Commission report. The state government should stick to its stance and inform the same to the Prime Minister and Union Home minister," Patil said.

Blaming Maharashtra for creating disharmony between the states over language, Patil said, "The border row is a closed chapter. The state government will have to tread carefully in handling the sensitive issue. It should call an all-party meeting in Belagavi to discuss ways to end the row," he urged.