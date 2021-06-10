BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra holds talks with seers

A series of meetings that BJP vice-president and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra held with prominent Lingayat seers has raised eyebrows in political circles.

The meetings were held with seers from prominent mutts at Suttur, Siddaganga, Hiriyur, Challakere and Chitradurga. Sources close to Vijayendra maintain that the meetings were personal in nature.

However, Vijayendra's visit to mutts is being interpreted as being linked to the present political undercurrents, especially the talk that Yediyurappa will not continue in the top post and attempts underway to unseat him.

Yediyurappa is arguably the tallest Lingayat leader of the BJP. And, the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community is traditionally seen as the BJP's core support base.

During his meeting with Shivamurthy Swamy of Chitradurga's Murugha Mutt, prominent religious leaders including Madara Channaiah seer and around ten other seers were present. According to sources, Vijayendra sought the support of the mutts to back Yediyurappa as chief minister.

However, sources said that except Shivamurthy Swamy, others were non-committal on the request. Sources added that BJP leaders had already petitioned several seers to remain neutral about political developments.

Among the seers present during Vijayendra's meet at Chitradurga were Purushotthamananda seer of Valmiki Peeta, Mallikarjun seer of Rudradevara Mutt, Shanthalinga seer of Hosamutt, Siddarama seer of Bhovi mutt among others.

