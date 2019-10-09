BSY makes 8 BJP leaders board heads to quell rebels

Firm on fielding disqualified MLAs in the upcoming by-polls, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appointed eight former BJP candidates from constituencies represented by these MLAs as heads of various boards and corporations, here on Wednesday. The move is seen as an attempt to quell the rebellion by those opposed to the candidature of disqualified MLAs from BJP in the elections scheduled on December 5.

The eight legislators will hold the minister of State rank. Sharath Bacchegowda, who had raised the banner of rebellion against the candidature of MTB Nagaraj from Hosakote constituency and staged a protest with his supporters in front of Yediyurappa's residence, was appointed the chairman of Karnataka Housing Board.

Former MLA from K R Puram constituency Nandiesh Reddy, who was also against fielding 'outsiders', will be BMTC vice-chairman, paving way for Byrati Basavaraju's candidature from K R Puram.

Similarly, U B Banakar, Haveri BJP candidate who lost to another Congress rebel B C Patil and had warned that BJP supporters could work against the police officer-turned-actor-turned-politician, was appointed as the chairman of Karnataka State Agricultural Produce Processing and Export Corporation Limited.

Ashok Poojary from Gokak constituency, who had lost to Ramesh Jarkiholi - who sparked the rebellion that eventually paved way for Yediyurappa government - will now be the chairman of Karnataka Border Area Development Authority.

Raju Kaage from Kagwad constituency, Belgaum will head Command Area Development Programme (CADA), Malaprabha and Ghataprabha projects and Basangouda Turvihal from Maski, Raichur will head CADA, Tungabhadra Project. While Kaage had lost to Shrimanth Patil from Congress, Turvihal had lost by a slender margin of 213 votes to Pratap Gowda Patil - another Congress rebel.

V S Patil from Yellapur and H R Gaviappa from Vijayanagar constituencies respectively were appointed the chairman of North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd, respectively. They had lost to Congress rebels Arabail Shivaram Hebbar and Anand Singh.