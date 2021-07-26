BSY resigns as CM: Shivamogga fails to break jinx again

With the exit of B S Yediyurappa, a legislator from Shikaripura, as Chief Minister on Monday, Shivamogga, which has the distinction of being the only district in the state that has given four chief ministers, failed to break the jinx of none of them completing their full term.

However, unlike the other three -- Kadidal Manjappa, J H Patel and S Bangarappa -- B S Yediyurappa served as chief minister four times. Nevertheless, he could not complete a full term even once.

In 2004, BJP had emerged as the single largest party with 79 seats, Congress had 65 and JD(S) 58 seats. As per the agreement between the JD(S) and the BJP, Yediyurappa had taken oath as chief minister for the first time in November 2007. But his tenure lasted only for seven days as the JD(S) did not extend support. The Assembly was dissolved and the state went to elections. BJP emerged as the single largest party with 110 seats in 2008, but it needed three more seats to prove majority. However, Yediyurappa took oath as chief minister on May 8, 2008 for the second time and formed the first BJP government in South India with the support of independents. But he had to step down from the post after serving for over three years following his indictment by the Lokayukta in an illegal mining case.

In 2018, he took oath as chief minister for the third time on May 17. But he stepped down from the top post after two days as he had no majority in the House. H D Kumaraswamy had become chief minister of the coalition government. On July, 26, 2019, he took charge as chief minister for the fourth time after JD(S)-Congress coalition government was defeated in trust vote. After serving in the office for two years, he stepped down from the top post.

Kadidal Manjappa served as chief minister of the then Mysore state from August 19, 1956 to October 31, 1956. Later, J H Patel, legislator from Channagiri, part of Shivamogga district then (now part of Davangere district) took oath as chief minister on May 31,1996 after the then chief minister H D Deve Gowda became prime minister. But Patel dissolved the Assembly in 1999, a few months ahead of the end of its tenure in the wake of rebellion against him. Bangarappa had taken oath as chief minister on October 17, 1990 after the then chief minister Veerendra Patil was removed. But Bangarappa had to step down in 1992 following a direction from the Congress high command.