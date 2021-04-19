Bus strike: Kodihalli, 16 others booked under ESMA

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 19 2021, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 01:36 ist
Kodihalli Chandrashekhar. Credit: DH photo.

Police have booked Kodihalli Chandrashekhar and 16 others for instigating workers of state road transport corporations to go on strike which has caused losses to the tune of hundreds of crores.

Police said based on a complaint by BMTC vigilance wing’s K M Munikrishna, 17 persons have been booked under Karnataka Essential Services Maintenance Act and Disaster Management Act for illegal gathering, threatening, damaging public property, instigating criminal act and obstruction of duty. Wilson Garaden Police have registered a case. 

“Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, the farmer leader who is heading the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League, president of the League R Chandrashekhar, former RTC employee Anand, conductor Champakavathi and employees of Bengaluru central division have been named accused,” police added.

The complaint by Munikrishna stated that the accused had formed an illegal association and instigated employees to go on an illegal strike which has damaged six vehicles of BMTC.

Karnataka
Essential Services Maintenance Act
Disaster Management Act.

