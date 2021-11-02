Bypoll results will have no bearing on 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls: Yediyurappa

Bypoll results will have no bearing on 2023 polls: BSY

Yediyurappa said that Sindagi BJP candidate Ramesh Bhusanur had exceeded expectations

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 02 2021, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 22:44 ist
BJP workers celebrate the victory of party candidate Ramesh Bhusanur in the bypolls to Sindgi Assembly constituency, at Vijayapura on Tuesday. Credit: DH Photo

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday set yet another date for his much-delayed state tour to organize the BJP. 

He told reporters that he would visit all districts of the state in 15-20 days.

He also refused to read much into the bypoll results, saying that they were not indicators of the party prospects in the 2023 Assembly elections. The result, he said, did not raise any questions about Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s leadership.

“We faced this election under a combined leadership. We should share credit and blame for win and loss equally and not pin it on one person,” Yediyurappa said. Leaders of the party will sit together and discuss the reasons for the setback faced, he added.

“After 15-20 days, I will visit every district of the state, consult with party workers and will provide special focus to strengthen the party,” he said. Yediyurappa, it can be recalled, had announced that he would tour the state soon after he stepped down as chief minister late in July.

The solo tour was soon revised by the party leadership, adding BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other senior leaders of the party to accompany the senior leader. The tour was postponed multiple times, with Yediyurappa now announcing another date for the same.

Commenting on the results, Yediyurappa said that Sindagi BJP candidate Ramesh Bhusanur had exceeded expectations and won by a margin of 30,000 plus votes.

